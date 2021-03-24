MIRBOO North Seniors Citizens has wound up after almost half a century, entrusting the future wellbeing of local seniors to the Mirboo North & District Community Foundation.
The Mirboo North Senior Citizens gathered to enjoy a beautiful lunch at the Baromi Centre earlier this month, ably catered for by the Friends of the Aged Care. It was a celebratory lunch but had several poignant moments.
For many years these lunches have been a well-attended and much-loved fixture in the seniors’ monthly activities: gathering at the Baromi Centre for a cooked meal, listen to a local speaker and have a chat.
Last week’s lunch was their first at the Baromi Centre in almost a year, due to the COVID pandemic, but it was also the last official lunch of the Mirboo North Seniors Citizens Centre Inc.
In deciding to wind up the incorporated association structure at their AGM in December, one of the immediate questions was what to do with the funds prudently raised and managed over the 48-year existence of the organisation.
Despite having been very active in pursuing its aim of enhancing the well-being of local senior citizens, and managing the Baromi Centre to that end, the organisation had frugally saved more than $40,000.
Mirboo North & District Community Foundation agreed to allow Mirboo North Senior Citizens to set up a sub-fund within the foundation, dedicated to the wellbeing of local senior citizens.
Outgoing president Lorraine Humphreys presented a cheque for $37,500 to foundation executive officer Ruth Rogan at the final lunch.
“I am delighted to accept this significant donation from the Mirboo North Seniors, which represents the fruits of decades of volunteerism and fundraising, of social connection and fun,” Ms Rogan said.
“While this is a poignant moment for all of you who have been involved over so many years, the creation of the Mirboo North Community Seniors Fund will be a wonderful legacy.”
Ruth spoke about how each year the earnings from the fund would be used in projects to support the mental and physical well-being of senior citizens.
She said there would be an annual call for submissions to use these funds in programs, events, equipment or services.
Two local organisations are already looking at how they can collaborate and work within their own structures to ensure the opportunity for seniors to gather for lunch was not lost. Watch this space.
For more information about how to have a positive impact in the community through donating funds or making a bequest, contact Ms Rogan at the Mirboo North & District Community Foundation at 96 Ridgway or on 0418 301 092.