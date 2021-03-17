THE Rotary Club of Leongatha’s Show ‘n’ Shine and Swap Meet will fill the Leongatha Recreation Reserve on Sunday, March 21.
Rescheduled from February to meet COVID-19 requirements, the event is expected to attract huge crowds of car lovers looking for a day out.
Event organiser Jim McNiven said the local event was believed to be the only one this side of Melbourne within the next month or so.
“I have a funny feeling there’s a chance it could be flooded and we may have to close the gates – something we haven’t had to do before.”
This year, the Show n Shine will include a unique car auction of several ‘barn find’ cars including a Porsche 1992 Carrera 4 which has sat in a barn for 12 years.
“I’ve done all the necessary things to get it to start,” Jim said. “And it did start and runs fine.
“We’re hoping to have about half a dozen unique cars for auction.”
At this stage, they also have a Datsun 240Z in restored condition, a 1978 Porsche 924 complete and a 1969 Austin 1800.
Last year, 260 cars were entered into the show, and this year Jim expects more.
“The only criteria to enter is that you must love your car,” he said.
“We do have flash, expensive new and old cars but really the day is just about bringing your car out for the day to share the love with everyone else.”
Trophies are up for grabs in categories including Best Tractor, Best Four Wheel Drive, Best Hot Rod and Best Vintage Motorbike.
Gate one will open for swap meet stallholders at 6am on Sunday while show cars can enter via gate three from 7.30am.
And every half an hour there will be prize draws for all entrants. Head to leongatharotary.org.au/show-n-shine for more information.