‘GLENCAIRN’ presents an opportunity to purchase a quality 139.6ha (approx 345 acres) dairy farm in an extremely sought-after dairying area with two homes.
Comprising of three road frontages, there is an excellent balance of undulating to rolling country (bluegum) with a northerly aspect.
This is an excellent time to secure a highly productive and functioning dairy farm.
The farm is in outstanding order and very manageable with terrific all-weather central laneways that are consistently maintained every year with excellent water sources, great pastures, a herringbone dairy, substantial shedding and two weatherboard homes.
The property consists of:
• A 20-aside swing-over herringbone dairy complete with air-operated stall gates, 9000L Packo vat, yard capacity of 300, feed pad and a feed system.
• Subdivided into approximately 32 main paddocks.
• Currently milking 280 cows.
• Outstanding water supply by way of catchment dams, town water, consistent high annual rainfall and troughs in each paddock.
• Consistent fertiliser history and pasture renovations predominantly clover and ryegrass.
• Six-bay 30m x 12m machinery shed.
• Separate workshop.
• 16m x 8m machinery shed.
• 10m x 6m workshop (one bay lock-up).
• Six-bay 30m x 10m machinery shed.
• Six-bay hay shed.
• The property is well sheltered with numerous shelterbelts located throughout the property.
• A substantial amount of new fencing has taken place throughout the farm, with all of the fencing in great order.
• 108-panel solar system at the dairy, 17-panel solar system on one of the homes, and 36-panel solar system at the second residence.
• The two homes on the property are comfortable three-bedroom weatherboard residences.
The property is ideally situated only 600m from the boutique Loch village, 500m to Loch Primary School, 15km to Korumburra, 28km to Leongatha and less than 90 minutes to the eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
Your opportunity is now to secure an excellent large acreage property. Call Barry Redmond on 0477 622 292 to arrange a private inspection.
19 & 35 Sunnyside Road, Loch
For Sale $5.2m-$5.3m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Barry Redmond 0477 622 292