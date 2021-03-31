SOME of Victoria’s highest achieving Aboriginal students are being supported to complete year 11 and 12, thanks to the Marrung Education Scholarships program.
State Member for Bass, Jordan Crugnale congratulated Saoirse McMahon-Lovett, the Marrung Education Scholarship recipient from Bass Coast, who was among 20 recipients from government schools across the state.
The Marrung Education Scholarships recognise students who demonstrate a high potential to succeed in their chosen pathway, including strong academic results and dedicated involvement in their local Aboriginal community.
Recipients of a Marrung Education Scholarships receive up to $5000 a year over two years – to support students to complete year 11 and 12.
“The Marrung Education Scholarships recognise the academic excellence and leadership of our First Nation students in Victoria and creating more opportunities for them to be their best and to reach their potential in whichever career pathway they choose,” Ms Crugnale said.
“Congratulations to Saoirse McMahon – Lovett on receiving this scholarship in recognition of her leadership qualities and hard work.”