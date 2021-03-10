JUST as traffic is returning to normal after the long weekend, people travelling on the Phillip Island Road over the Phillip Island bridge have been warned of further delays.
The Department of Transport said there could be delays of up to 10 minutes between March 14-19 (weather dependent) while maintenance inspections take place.
Lane closures and reduced speed limits will be in place between 7am and 4pm and could result in travel delays in both directions. Drivers are encouraged to take this into account when planning their journeys.
The works are part of Regional Roads Victoria’s routine bridge inspection program.
Real-time traffic conditions, including road closures, are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
