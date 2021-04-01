THERE’S a lot going on over Easter of course.
And one thing returning after the COVID layoff is Paul MacPhail’s Easter Sheep Dog Trials on Saturday and Sunday, April 3 and 4.
Paul extended an invitation in a newsletter to his subscriber base.
“We are excited that things are sort of back to normal and we are able to run our Beloka Easter Sheep Dog Trials this weekend again. We hope to see you there! Happy Easter!”
But everyone is invited.
Across the weekend there will be heats and finals of several events including the Duck Herding Championship, always a favourite, the Yard Dog Trial, Utility Trial, 3-sheep Trial and City Slicker Dog Trial.
Just head down the highway past Foster until you come to 5845 South Gippsland Highway Welshpool, before the township of Welshpool.
There will be bunting on the gate advertising the event.
There are also novelty events including a working dog race, high jump, obedience challenge and kids events including an Easter Egg Hunt.
Call Paul on 0418 335 306 if you require any information or go to his website at https://belokakelpies.com.au