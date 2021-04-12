SUCH has been the backlash to the announcement that the last remaining bank branch is to close in Korumburra on Friday, May 14, 2021 that organisers have decided to switch a public meeting tonight to a larger venue.
President of the Korumburra Business Association, which called the meeting late last week, Noelene Cosson, said she believed the people who wanted to turn out for the meeting would not fit in the town’s meeting room.
The KBA issued the following updated notice:
“Following Bendigo Bank’s recent announcement that they will be closing Korumburra’s last remaining bank, an emergency public meeting will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 7.30pm at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre (Sports Lane, Korumburra).
“A large number of people are expected to attend to express their disappointment and concern about the decision.
“Korumburra is a thriving, growing town of 4500 in South Gippsland and the closure of the Bendigo branch will have a significant impact on our community. The community is united in its resolve to save our last remaining bank.”
A copy of the meeting flyer was attached.
“I invite you to contact me via email at kba.president3950@gmail.com or Kate Murphy on 0412 887 865 if you would like any more information about this very important issue,” Mrs Cosson said.
On National ABC Radio this morning, Mrs Cosson, urged locals and anyone with an interest in the issue to attend tonight’s public meeting in the hope of getting Bendigo Bank to reverse its decision.
“Having a big turnout at tonight’s public meeting is one of the ways we can show the Bendigo Bank how we feel about this and the fact that we need a bank branch in the town,” Mrs Cosson said.