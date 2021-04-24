HAPPY days. Auskick has returned to Korumburra after a lost year of fun for local kids last year.
And the youngsters and their parents turned out in big numbers, and, it should be noted, noticeably more girls as well.
“It’s great to be back, even with the occasional shower,” said Korumburra Auskick Coordinator, Mark Hutchison.
Showers? What showers. The kids certainly didn’t notice as they hit tackle bags, skipped through obstacle courses and handpassed through targets.
It was a fantastic morning.
“We’ve got the kids in five groups of 12 so there’d be 60 here for the kick-off, which is great, but everyone in welcome,” said Mark.
“We start at 8.30am on a Saturday morning at the primary school’s pony paddock. Come along.”
All kids aged 5-12, boys and girls, can join Auskick.