Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are en-route to a car crash in Wonthaggi this afternoon Monday, April 26.
It is believed a car veered off Merrin Crescent and struck a tree about 3.50pm.
The driver of the car, a man in his forties, received minor injuries and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
The front seat passenger, an 11-year-old boy, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Other occupants, a 3-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl received serious injuries and non-life threatening injuries respectively and were taken to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash cam footage leading up to the crash is urged to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au