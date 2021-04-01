NESTLED in a secluded foreshore location on Medina Road is where you will find this superb property.
Close enough to walk to Cowes’ central beach and shops, it would be the perfect location to enjoy your time on Phillip Island.
A beautiful home, located at the end of the court, it gives you the immediate feeling of space as soon as you enter the wide hallway.
The ground-floor level offers two big bedrooms with BIRs, a full-sized family bathroom and a third room that would be an ideal extra bedroom or a fantastic study to work from home.
The large family room at the rear is positioned perfectly, opening onto the undercover, alfresco area that takes advantage of the wrap-around yard, ideal for the family to enjoy.
Moving upstairs, you can see the true size of this home, offering open-plan living, kitchen and dining flowing outside, overlooking the stunning flora and fauna.
The superbly appointed fixtures and fittings through the kitchen from the 900mm stainless steel cooktop and oven, stone bench stops, stainless steel dishwasher and a full-sized walk-in pantry complete the picture.
Hidden away from the main upstairs living space, you will find the grand master retreat with enormous walk-in robe, a fantastic ensuite and all of this opening onto your own private balcony.
Here is a home that has it all for permanent or second-home living.
It will certainly impress during an inspection with Alex Scott and Staff Cowes on 5952 2633.