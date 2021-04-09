IT’S quite incredible to think that the society was putting on its 53rd annual art show at the Wonthaggi Goods Shed over the Easter weekend, according to Bass Coast Artists Society secretary Wendy Saffin.
And she was delighted with the fine array of 116 pieces in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional categories.
“The show has been going for a long time now, but I think this one is one of our best this year,” Wendy said.
“Our judge, Josie Kent, was very complimentary of the exhibition and how the pieces were display. We’ve already had a lot go through and quite a few pieces sold.”
The judge Josephine Allen made these comments about the winning two-dimensional entry by Stephen Jansen entitled ‘Magic Street’.
“I found this work completely engaging. It grabbed my attention immediately and I certainly spent more time in front of it than the 11 seconds’ rule! It was more like 11 minutes that I was engrossed in the story. I can still see this image now as I write and this, for me, is a sign of a truly successful work.
“The composition, technique and drawing satisfied, and I enjoyed the play of the colours, with the use of the complementary colours that gave the story the edge and the strong back line of the pole.
“What is magic about this street? Does it exist? It is obviously a psychological time, or a broken love affair, a party, a hard time living or is it a wondrous spiritual breakthrough? A type of distortion of the real, that is more real. Certainly, a wonderful contemporary surrealistic piece. Thank you, Stephen.”
Josephine is a figurative artist who has been exhibiting since 1985. As well as being a life member of the Artists’ Society of Phillip Island, she was the former arts and cultural officer at the Bass Coast Shire Council from 2004-2018, known under her married name of Josephine Kent.
By way of general comments, Ms Allen thanked the society for asking her along to do the judging, saying it allowed her to do what she loved doing anyway, looking at art.
“So much variety, themes and, for me, a lot of colour and meaning in the works. My first shortlist was around 30 pieces and I had the difficult job of selecting down to one first prize and three highly commended in the two categories of 2D and 3D.
“A huge congratulations to the BCAS team for your work in getting the show up and going in this unusual time; I know what work is involved and thank you all for your efforts in bringing art to the public,” she said.