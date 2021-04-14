LEONGATHA’S Jack Ginnane has come away from the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition, at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney recently, as a winner.
He didn’t take out the top prize of Young Australian Auctioneer of the Year, but unofficially at least, he finished in the top five out of 16 young auctioneers, and was a team member of the annual NAB Agribusiness Team Shield winners from Victoria, the shield going to the state with the highest combined score.
Victoria was represented by Thomas Davies, AWN, Wangaratta; Jack Ginnane, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha; Joshua MacDonald, Nutrien Livestock, Warrnambool; and
Will Schilling, DMD Horsham, Horsham.
“It was a fantastic experience, I learned a lot and will be able to bring that experience back here and incorporate it into what we do here,” he said at the VLE Leongatha Saleyards last Wednesday.
“We got to see the cattle judged, the main parade and the results of the carcass competition plus we also sold three head each in the main pavilion.
“I was fourth up and pretty happy with how I went but there were 15 other auctioneers who all did a good job.
“I asked the judges after for a bit of feedback and their comments will be helpful.
“It was good to win the state shield.”
The competition in 2021 was an unusual one with four auctioneers from each state, instead of two, including the winners and runners-up from 2020, so it was a double competition this year.
And at least half of the young auctioneers had a year’s more experience than the class of 2021.
Liam Kirkwood of Ray White Livestock, Townsville, Queensland won the top individual award, with Sam Smith of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co, Forbes, NSW, named runner up.
Jack settled back into his work at the Leongatha Saleyards last Wednesday, selling, among other pens of cattle, some big, mean-looking bulls headed for the hamburger stand or export.