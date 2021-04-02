THE AFL Premiership Players Club is an organisation built to recognise the high-flying achievements in the game’s history.
Local author Dr Dan Eddy had the great honour of joining the committee late last year.
Dan – one of Australia’s most prolific non-fiction authors – joins former players and influential businesspeople in the AFL community, who share a passion for the game.
The committee includes former Melbourne great Brian Dixon and former Essendon legend John Birt.
CEO Geoff Alway is at the helm of the committee.
The committee meets once a month to discuss new ideas to further promote the game, raise the profile of its players and commemorate the milestones.
Dan’s role will be to continue increasing the profile of the AFL’s greats and fans of his work can expect more biographies in the future.
The role ties in with his current work for the Essendon Football Club.
With its sesquicentennial fast approaching, Dan has been working with the club to gather information for another new book and to develop an interactive Hall of Fame.
The book will be a special collector’s item and is expected to be completed by Christmas.
It will be an in-depth research process for Dan, who will be busy interviewing past players and bringing their stories to life in this unique edition.
The Hall of Fame will be state of the art and is set to include written biographies and videos.
This project will also tie in with the Aboriginal and Islander Sports Hall of Fame and the Australian Paralympic Hall of Fame.
“It’ll be a huge drawcard for sport fans and I’m looking forward to seeing it come together,” Dan said.
On top of this, Dan has been working on former Hawthorn legend Peter Hudson’s biography.
Dan recently ventured to Tasmania to research Hudson’s early life in Hobart.
It is anticipated the book will be released ahead of the 2022 season.
“It is going to be a hectic year, but when you are doing what you love, it doesn’t feel like work,” Dan said.
“In amongst all that, I will be practicing my backyard cricket skills with my son Ernie every chance I get. It’ll be a crazy year, but it’s an exciting one.”