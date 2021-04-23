THIS cute as a button home will charm the most discerning buyer.
Located in quiet Murray Street with excellent neighbours and farmland surrounds, it is a short stroll to the shops, parks, library, famous rail trail and all that Mirboo North offers.
The home welcomes you with its large front veranda, a perfect place to relax with a cuppa and enjoy the views over the neighbourhood.
Step inside this home and be warmed by the spacious feel as you take in the view all the way through to the rear garden.
The kitchen sits central and is complete with electric appliances, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry that doubles as a laundry too.
The living and dining room can easily be switched to suit your best style of living. A split system and wood fire ensure your comfort all-year round.
The home offers two bedrooms with the master bedroom having a large built-in open shelved storage space along with shelving in the second bedroom. The bathroom is neat and central.
Externally, enjoy the rear garden with its timber deck surrounded by a picturesque magnolia, assorted fruit trees and allowing plenty of space to expand.
Additionally, there are great benefits with the home having a solar system, keeping your power bills right down. There are two garden sheds and a carport with storage shelves.
Small but spacious, this is in all-in-one and is an ideal home for retirees, singles and small families or spread your wings and extend this humble and warm home. Inspections by appointment only. Please contact Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632.
23 Murray Street, Mirboo North
For Sale $390,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Irene Walker 0429 045 632