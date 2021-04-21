TWO key match-ups last weekend in the top echelon of West Gippsland netball gave some indication about the teams to beat this year.
Inverloch-Kongwak gave a good account of themselves with a young and emerging side against the powerhouse team of the competition in A Grade, Tooradin-Dalmore.
But IK netball officials weren’t at all disappointed with what they saw from their charges.
Speaking at the awards presentation on Saturday evening, IK netball president Kylie Strickland said their team gave an excellent account of themselves in general play and could easily have been a lot closer than the final 59-37 score line indicated.
Highly experienced IK defender Renae Pilkington agreed.
“Many of the Tooradin-Dalmore girls have been playing together for a long time and you can see that in the way they play but if this group can stay together, I think they could really make an impact.”
In breezy conditions, the IK girls had plenty of possession and forced their fair share of turnovers, especially through the midcourt but the Tooradin shooters were a little more sure of their work in the shifting wind.
Elsewhere, there was the match between traditional rivals, Dalyston and Korumburra-Bena, produced a much closer score line, Dalyston winning at home 41-37 indicating that both clubs will be contenders again this year.
There was little between the teams in general play, with turnover stats pretty much equal but with Dalyston settling better at the start and establishing a small but important lead.
A couple of upcoming matches should really make the rankings clearer with the Giants playing Inverloch-Kongwak at Korumburra this Saturday, April 24 and Dalyston due to meet Tooradin-Dalmore on Saturday, May 15 at Dalyston.
Results from Saturday/Sunday April 17/18 were as follows:
A Grade
Bunyip 69 def Koo Wee Rup 29
Nar Nar Goon 47 def Garfield 29
Inverloch Kongwak 37 def by Tooradin-Dalmore 59
Dalyston 41 def Korumburra Bena 37
B Grade
Bunyip 38 def Koo Wee Rup 28
Nar Nar Goon 29 def by Garfield 53
Warragul Industrials 68 def Kilcunda Bass 27
Inverloch Kongwak 40 def by Tooradin-Dalmore 52
Dalyston 40 def by Korumburra Bena 48
C Grade
Bunyip 33 def Koo Wee Rup 10
Nar Nar Goon 58 def Garfield 17
Warragul Industrials 76 def Kilcunda Bass 6
Inverloch Kongwak 30 drew Tooradin-Dalmore 30
Dalyston 47 def Korumburra Bena 35
D Grade
Bunyip 50 def Koo Wee Rup 26
Nar Nar Goon 44 def Garfield 6
Inverloch Kongwak 35 def Tooradin-Dalmore 18
Dalyston 30 def by Korumburra Bena 40
17 & Under
Bunyip 14 def by Koo Wee Rup 51
Nar Nar Goon 47 def Garfield 12
Warragul Industrials 49 def Kilcunda Bass 12
Inverloch Kongwak 39 def Tooradin-Dalmore 13
Dalyston 23 def by Korumburra Bena 38
15 & Under
Bunyip 23 def by Koo Wee Rup 24
Nar Nar Goon 20 def Garfield 10
Warragul Industrials 20 def Kilcunda Bass 9
Inverloch Kongwak 27 def Tooradin-Dalmore 19
Dalyston 10 def by Korumburra Bena 32
13 & Under
Bunyip 11 def by Koo Wee Rup 40
Nar Nar Goon 31 def Garfield 4
Warragul Industrials 28 def Kilcunda Bass 5
Inverloch Kongwak 4 def by Tooradin-Dalmore 34
Dalyston 5 def by Korumburra Bena 18
11 & Under
Inverloch Kongwak 4 def by Tooradin-Dalmore 8