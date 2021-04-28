AS AN indication of their aspirations in the new-look Mid Gippsland League this year, the MDU faithful were bitterly disappointed with their side’s performance against Fish Creek on Saturday, the team that is emerging as the benchmark of the competition this year.
There wasn’t a lot in it as the teams went to the long break, MDU adding three goals to Fishy’s two for the term but the Demons might have been shaken by what looked to be a season-ending knee injury to Jess Hickey.
As it turned out, while Hickey was stretchered off late in the second quarter, the club is hopeful it’s not as serious as first thought.
At the start of the game, the teams swapped goals in some free-flowing play; Tom Corry for MDU and Aaron Ireland for Fish Creek among the early scorers.
A very nice string of passes starting with Sam Wilson, through the hands of Hoober, Hickey and Harris ended with a goal to Jake McMillan as the Demons looked good.
But it was Fishy which fired up with goals to Adlington and Mitchell, followed by a poster by Gus Staley.
Mitchell rounded out the first quarter with a goal from a free kick and they had early control around the packs and up forward.
Fishy’s coach John Danckert urged his players to keep getting the ball quickly into their forward line but it was MDU’s Tom Corry and Stephen Hawkins who combined for the first of the second quarter.
Hawkins was busy up forward and looked set to impact the scoreboard but only managed one more goal for the day.
Fish Creek’s forward pressure was good, with Harfield-Park goaling after tackling MDU’s Kelly close to goal, before MDU hit back through Hawkins running on after great work by Hoy and Zak Calvert, a mark and goal.
Fish Creek finished the first half in attack for a point to Voorham after good play by Stefani, Berryman and Cameron as the sign of things to come in the third.
Fish Creek hosts one of the other three undefeated teams across the first three rounds at Fish Creek on Saturday in a contest that could at least indicate which of the clubs has the best claims this season.
Morwell East is yet to really hit its straps after several slow starts, but they have talent to burn and will certainly provide a real contest for the improving Fishy.
Fish Creek simply looked a bit too good for their Alberton colleagues, MDU, on the day last Saturday.
