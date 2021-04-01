THE message to motorists this Easter long weekend is clear – drive safely, plan ahead and take regular breaks.
Acting Minister for Police and Emergency Services Danny Pearson yesterday joined Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll, Victoria Police and the Victorian State Emergency Services (VICSES) to remind motorists to drive safe this Easter.
Victoria Police will be out in force targeting speeding, drug and drink driving, fatigue and irresponsible behaviour such as mobile phone use, as part of the annual five-day road safety campaign Operation Nexus.
Local police officers will be supported by specialist resources including highway patrol, heavy vehicle units, solo-unit motorcycles and the operations response unit.
Booze and drug buses will be deployed across both metropolitan and regional Victoria throughout the Easter long weekend – targeting holiday hot spots, regional highways and popular city roads.
SES volunteers will be on hand at more than 25 Driver Reviver locations around the state offering free tea, coffee and biscuits in addition to TAC Pause Stops in prominent locations across regional Victoria.
SES volunteers in Victoria respond to an average of 1300 road crash rescues every year and the Driver Reviver Program is designed to provide motorists a safe place to stop and refresh.
Key Driver Reviver sites with SES volunteers on hand include:
- Hume Fwy at Balmattum (near Euroa).
- Princess Hwy at Traralgon West, Stratford, Bruthen and Newmeralla (near Orbost) and Cann River.
- Western Hwy at Bungalally near Horsham.
- Calder Hwy at Marong.
The TAC road safety campaign ‘the lucky ones get caught’ will also run over the weekend. It highlights the reality of dangerous driving and encouraging people to reflect on their own driving behaviour and consider the impact to themselves and others.
Already this year, 61 people have been killed on Victorian roads and police will not hesitate to issue penalties to motorists putting themselves and others in danger.