FINALLY, The Cartridge family got on at the Archies Creek Hotel last Saturday after several false starts for COVID.
But it wasn’t the pandemic that taught successful musicians the virtue of persistence.
Peter Foley and the rest of the Caravan Music Club team were delighted as the chance to put an exclamation mark on a wonderful four months of shows.
“Post lock down we have hosted 60 wonderful gigs, mostly on the new outdoor stage with the dark clouds of Covid and the notoriously unpredictable Bass coast weather hovering ominously above,” said Peter in a message to members this week.
“We’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the live music warriors who have braved the elements to make this little pub punch well above its weight and put the hamlet of Archies Creek on the map.
“We are going to slow down a little over the next few months particularly as a couple of our key people are facing significant surgery in the near future but rest assured, we will be moving forward, bringing you a bunch of fabulous live shows.
“Alongside the Archies Creek Hall committee, we have been busily converting the community hall into a top-notch performance space. The famous Caravan production and curtains have been installed into the hall and it looked and sounded fantastic last Sunday when Felicity Urquhart, Josh Cunningham & Michael Waugh gave it a thorough workout.
“Local up-and-coming artist Maddy May will be there this Saturday night, May 1 so why not do yourself a favour and come on down and support some local live music.”
And there a lot more on the way.
The legendary Bob Dylan turns 80 in May of this year and to celebrate the Archies Creek team has assembled a stunning ensemble of singers including Angie Hart, Rob Snarski, Lisa Miller and Mick Thomas, backed by a cracking band The Luminaries, captained by maestro Shane O’mara as a tribute.
“The show titled ‘Forever Young’ has already sold out three nights at The Memo Music Hall in St Kilda and we thought it would be lovely to present an encore performance in our beautiful new home at The Archies Creek Hall on Saturday, May 29. Tickets on Sale Friday, April 30, 9am.”
As well as the feature shows at the hall over a winter, they will also be presenting a solid program of intimate boutique gigs at The Archies Creek Hotel on Saturday nights.
“Some are already on sale such as Xani Kolac and Emily Lubitz and this week we are delighted to announce that the fabulous duo The Maes will make their Archies’ debut on Saturday, May 22. Tickets on sale now.
Coming shows
* Saturday, May 1 Maddy May Single Launch
* Sunday, May 9 Jim Moginie & The Family Dog
* Saturday, May 15 Nick Charles & The Weeping Willows
* Sunday, May 16 Brooke Taylor ‘It’s The Little Things’ Album Launch
* Sun, May 23 Kevin Borich Express
* Saturday, June 5 Xani Kolac (Duo)
For more details or to receive advanced details see https://www.caravanmusic.com.au/