NEWHAVEN College is excited to be holding its annual open day on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 2pm.
Staff and student leaders will be offering visitors a guided tour of the stunning college facilities, including the recently completed 12 tennis court/full-size hockey pitch, soccer oval and open air amphitheatre.
During the tour, visitors will discover the academic programs and co-curricular opportunities offered by the college and see the building progress on the $7.5 million Performing Arts Wing that is due to be completed in late 2021.
Prep to year 12
Junior school consists of students from prep to year 4. Staff members are committed to providing a high-quality education and the college offers a broad, balanced curriculum to ensure all students develop their individual abilities. Students also enjoy the small class sizes and community atmosphere where new experiences, challenges and friendships flourish.
Middle school consists of students from year 5 to year 9.
“Our unique programs are intended to optimise the social, emotional and academic capabilities that our students need to acquire in order to be successful in school and beyond, experience wellbeing, and have positive relationships that include making contributions to others and the community,” the college said.
Senior school consists of students in years 10 to 12.
Students have the opportunity to complete their Victorian Certificate of Education, a school-based apprenticeship or a level II certificate in a trade. This allows all students the flexibility and choice to customise their programs to meet their own aspirations and abilities.
Cultural, academic opportunities
Newhaven College strives to provide exceptional programs aiming to celebrate the gifts and talents of every student.
The college is committed to ensuring that students can maximise their potential in their academic, social, sporting and cultural lives. Opportunities include transitional curriculum structure, extensive co-curricular programs, social and emotional learning programs, extensive sporting programs, private and in-class music lessons, equestrian team, surfing academy, tennis academy, creative drama and visual arts programs, Japanese language/cultural studies, extensive camps program, leadership opportunities, level 2 building and construction, school-based apprenticeships, VCE course selection guidance and careers centre.
Building for the future
Newhaven College is committed to further developing the college facilities, ensuring that they have an environment where creativity, academic, emotional, spiritual, physical and life skills are nurtured.
College facilities include three sub-schools, year 9 learning centre, library, arts, science and technology wing, trades skills centre, food technology centre, double court gymnasium, football oval, soccer field, hockey pitch/12 tennis courts, two multipurpose courts, open-air amphitheatre, wildlife wetlands and the netball courts; cricket nets and performing arts wing are currently under construction.
Future development plans include a 450-seat Performing Arts Auditorium, aquatic centre, early learning centre, junior school sports oval and boarding house.
College leaders and staff look forward to welcoming you during the open day. If you are unable to attend, please contact registrar Belinda Manning on 5956 7505 or belinda.manning@newhavencol.vic.edu.au to arrange a private tour.