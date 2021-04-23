KORUMBURRA-Bena Football Netball Club will be proudly hosting an Anzac Day Eve match this weekend.
This is the first time the match has been included in the draw.
The Giants will be coming up against local rivals Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club.
The family-friendly event will kick off with U12 footy and U13s netball, and finish with the Seniors at 7pm.
Commemorative Anzac Day jumpers and bibs have been designed for A Grade and Senior players.
Korumburra-Bena president Troy Patterson said the club was expecting a great turn out on the day.
“It’s our first home game, and we wanted to make it a community event and include all of our juniors,” he said.
“It’s a great opportunity to use our lights and we are looking forward to seeing everyone here. Hopefully, we will be able to have it annually.”
Medals will be presented to one player from each age group.
A ceremony will be held at 6.30pm, attended by representatives of the Korumburra RSL Sub-Branch and The Ode will be read.
Children in the Auskick program will have the opportunity to have a run around the ground during half time of the Seniors.
The A Grade and Senior medals will be presented by local veteran Russell Grabham.
The Giants are looking forward to using their new coach’s boxes, which were completed by a huge community effort.
Tom Brown’s wheelbarrow raffle will be drawn in the rooms during the night.
Be sure to come along to the Korumburra Showgrounds on Anzac Day Eve and support your local clubs.
Playing times are as follows:
Football:
• U12 – 10.45am.
• U14 – 12pm.
• U16 – 1.20pm.
• U18 – 2.50pm.
• Reserves – 4.30pm.
• Seniors – 7pm.
Netball:
• U13 – 10am.
• U15 – 11am.
• U17 – 12pm.
• D Grade – 1pm.
• C Grade – 2pm.
• B Grade – 3pm.
• A Grade – 4.30pm.