GIPPSLANDERS are the first to sit their learner’s permit test without leaving home, with the state government launching the new Learner Permit Test Online.
As of Wednesday, April 21, 500 prospective learner drivers from the Gippsland region who had existing test appointments could sit the new test online, in recognition of the long distances many regional customers travel to sit the test in person.
Eastern Victoria MP Harriet Shing said: “Where you live shouldn’t be a barrier to being able to develop the skills and knowledge needed to obtain your learners permit and learn to drive safely – and I can’t wait to see young Gippslanders trying out the new test for the first time.”
The new test includes a mix of theory, interactive videos and visual graphics to reinforce road safety messages with mini quizzes to progressively test learners’ knowledge through a number of learning modules focusing on road safety education including speed, drink and drug driving, seatbelts, fatigue, distractions and road rules.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety, Ben Carroll said the new course and assessment model provided new drivers with the best possible knowledge before they got behind the wheel.
To access the test, customers will need to create a myVicRoads personal account, pay a small test fee and have access to a compatible device. The entire course and test will take between four and six hours to complete, with prospective learners having 12 months to sit and pass the online test once they’ve registered.
When the online course and assessment have been successfully completed, learner drivers will need to attend a VicRoads Customer Service Centre to confirm their identity, have their photo taken and complete an eyesight check.
After the initial group of learners completes the test, it will roll out from early May to 1000 applicants each week who also have existing appointments booked across both metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. The test will be available to all customers from late June, removing barriers people face to getting their learner’s permit like transport, distance from a testing centre and limited appointment times.
Customers will still be able to sit the existing Learner Permit Test at VicRoads Customer Service Centres – and those requiring interpreter services support will still need to sit the test in-person at a Customer Service Centre.
For more information, go to visit vicroads.vic.gov.au.