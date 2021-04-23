BENDIGO Community Bank in Inverloch recently celebrated 15 years of successful operation.
During this time, over $550,000 has been directly returned to the community through grants and sponsorships to not-for-profit groups, clubs, schools and community initiatives.
Inverloch Community Bank, or more formally Inverloch and District Financial Enterprises Limited, has 197 shareholders and the vast majority are the original shareholders from 15 years ago.
A Bendigo Community Bank is established with support of locals who become shareholders. It’s one of the world’s largest social enterprise-style businesses and is having a big impact on Australian communities. More than $250 million has been pumped back into communities by the network of branches to date.
“We’re in business to help the Inverloch community thrive,” branch manager Penelope Lyttle said.
“It’s just part of why Bendigo Bank is Australia’s better big bank. We’re here to feed into the prosperity of Australian communities, not off it. We’re a big, modern bank with everything you need. But our focus is on you, and helping you achieve your goals.”
Inverloch Community Bank also welcomes two new staff members: Tracey Simpson, customer relations officer and Siobain Lilleyman, customer services officer. Branch manager Penelope
Lyttle is very excited to welcome the new team members joining herself, Di, Sascha and Niky. Come and see the team for any of your banking or insurance needs!
Community Bank chair Phil Clark said: “Inverloch Community Bank is pleased to announce that a further five-year franchise agreement with two, five-year options, 15 years in total, has been signed with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Additionally, we have secured a further five-year lease on the current premises.
“These exciting announcements recognise the solid financial position of the company and commitment to continue and grow the Inverloch Community Bank. It will ensure that local community banking needs are serviced for many years to come, together with the added benefit of funds being available from profits, for community programs and projects.
“We would especially like to thank our customers, staff and shareholders for their continued support. When the community supports their Community Bank together, we make great things happen.”
Visit Bendigo Bank’s Community Bank Inverloch branch at 16C Williams Street to learn how your banking can be a force for good.