By Michael Giles
DAN Lucas remembers seeing Daryl Braithwaite at Wonthaggi Rock back in 1992, but he had to acknowledge it was nothing like what he experienced at Inverloch last Saturday night.
It was Braithwaite, returned from a mystery virus (not COVID) in January this year, at his very best, to headline at the Sounds of Summer concert in The Glade. He was simply sublime.
“It was unbelievable. I knew he would be good, but it was just sensational,” said an ecstatic local promoter Aiden McLaren of Krowera, who with his brother Rhett, has reinvented their music business after the ravages of the pandemic.
“He played everything and even a few hits from James Reyne. He did ‘As Days Go By’, ‘One Summer’, ‘Howzat’, ‘Summer Love’ and finished with ‘The Horses’ of course, which went for about nine minutes with the crowd singing along.
“It was a really magic night.
“And he’s such a great guy. He featured us on his Facebook page, with a photo of him down at the beach, and emailed me this morning to say how much he enjoyed coming to Inverloch and praising the crowd for how good they were.”
Coordinator of the South Gippsland Dairy Expo, Deanne Kennedy, was one of those lucky enough to be in the capacity crowd of 2000 people.
“Daryl was spot on and it was just great to be out again and interacting with other people,” said Deanne.
“We all sang along with Horses at the end, and everyone went away buzzing,” she said.
Speaking to the Sentinel-Times earlier, Daryl Braithwaite said it was his first-time visiting Inverloch and he was interested in what the surf was like at the main beach.
“It’s my first visit but I should definitely come back,” he said.
He noted that he travelled to town the “scenic way”, not through Kilcunda as you’d expect but following the SatNav through the Outtrim hills from Korumburra to Inverloch the rural route.
“It was absolutely stunning,” he said of the green rolling hills leading down to the sea.
Braithwaite also spoke about the illness that had forced him to withdraw from the Mallacoota concert at the last minute.
“We thought it might be COVID but it wasn’t. I actually recovered pretty quickly. It was just one of those things.
“Last year was pretty crazy but it’s just great to be back performing again.”
Earlier Leongatha’s own Janie Gordon had set the night up playing covers and some of her own music, following another emerging artist Matilda Pearl.
Kutcha Edwards followed with his own style of music, humour and entertainment as the perfect foil for Baithwaite’s brilliance.
“We were still selling tickets up until about 6.15pm,” said Aiden.
“But we still have tickets available for this evening (Sunday, April 4).”
Featuring tonight are Ben Lee, Jack Botts and Bass Coast’s own Emma Volard and The Paddy Cakes.
If her recent performances at the Archies Creek Hotel are any indication, it’ll be worth the price of admission to eat Emma in action.
The Summer of Sound event also featured an impressive array of “mouth-watering” food from Spanish paella, home-made waffles, sorbet, and great coffee, to BQQ and vegan delights, street Mexican tacos, an abundance of local food and international cuisine plus a fine selection of beers, including the beverage of the moment Heaps Normal, and local wines.
What’s not to like?
Get yourself down there, prior to the 5pm start, to hear Ben Lee and Emma Volard. Tickets should still be available at the door or book at https://www.inverlochsoundsofsummer.com.au/