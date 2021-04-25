By Michael Giles
MAYBE it was because Anzac Day fell on a Sunday. It could have been an indication of Inverloch’s much bigger population these days.
Or was it simply community confidence in the superb arrangements by Inverloch RSL Secretary Lindsay Guerin, past secretary Jan Millington, president Bob Sutton and the team?
Whatever the case, a huge crowd of visitors and locals defied COVID concerns to turnout in big numbers at the mid-morning service in front of the Inverloch Cenotaph.
And they cheered one of the few street marches in regional Australia, with veterans seen stepping out strongly along a’Beckett Street, behind a lone piper, in the rain, just as an historic RAAF plane flew up the middle of the street right on 10.45am, recognition of the 100th birthday of the Royal Australian Airforce this year.
If that’s what was supposed to happen, it was a feat of superb, military timing.
The march and the fly past done, the rain stopped, the sun came out and it was on with the speeches and wreath laying.
The speeches featured a comprehensive account of the history of the Korean War by former Warrant Officer Milton Pearson followed by a refreshing address by Newhaven College Wellbeing and Environment Captain, Nellie Stewart.
A large number of wreaths were laid, including one by 1st Inverloch Cubs Jacob and Polly and by Cr Les Larke representing the Bass Coast Shire Council.