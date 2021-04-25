Loretta Schmidt with Sidney Pope wearing great grandfather George Garbutt’s WWII medals and Roslyn Cooper with Henning Pope wearing his great grandfather Peter Donegan’s WWII medals.

 

By Michael Giles

MAYBE it was because Anzac Day fell on a Sunday. It could have been an indication of Inverloch’s much bigger population these days.

Or was it simply community confidence in the superb arrangements by Inverloch RSL Secretary Lindsay Guerin, past secretary Jan Millington, president Bob Sutton and the team?

Whatever the case, a huge crowd of visitors and locals defied COVID concerns to turnout in big numbers at the mid-morning service in front of the Inverloch Cenotaph.

And they cheered one of the few street marches in regional Australia, with veterans seen stepping out strongly along a’Beckett Street, behind a lone piper, in the rain, just as an historic RAAF plane flew up the middle of the street right on 10.45am, recognition of the 100th birthday of the Royal Australian Airforce this year.

If that’s what was supposed to happen, it was a feat of superb, military timing.

The march and the fly past done, the rain stopped, the sun came out and it was on with the speeches and wreath laying.

Cr Les Larke prepares to lay a wreath at the Inverloch Cenotaph on behalf of the Bass Coast Shire Council.

The speeches featured a comprehensive account of the history of the Korean War by former Warrant Officer Milton Pearson followed by a refreshing address by Newhaven College Wellbeing and Environment Captain, Nellie Stewart.

A large number of wreaths were laid, including one by 1st Inverloch Cubs Jacob and Polly and by Cr Les Larke representing the Bass Coast Shire Council.

Newhaven College student leader Nellie Stewart with deputy principal Jason Scott, was one of the speakers at Inverloch on Anzac Day.

Key figures in the Anzac service at Inverloch were Inverloch RSL President Bob Sutton, Secretary Lindsay Guerin and guest speaker, Vietnam Veteran Milton Pearson.

Service personnel from HMAS Cerberus, Army and Navy, turned out at the Inverloch Anzac Day service.

First Inverloch Cub’s Jacob and Polly are set to lay their special wreath, with attached message, at the Inverloch Cenotaph.

 