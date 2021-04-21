By Michael Giles
RETIRED but still passionate Leongatha retailer Terry Watchorn has put his finger on the problem and on the solution at the same time.
He wants to see a relaunch of Leongatha once the Bair Street works are complete.
But in the meantime, he wants to see retailers and CBD property owners doing their bit as well.
“We’re getting Bair Street right at last. The next thing is to revitalise the shops as well,” said Terry over a coffee this week.
“A tin of paint and a bit of effort doesn’t have to cost much.
“McCartin’s Hotel has shown the way to go and I see around the place, on the Lu Lu building this week and other places, people are showing a bit of pride in the town.
“Outside and inside, we can do a lot.”
And a general spruce up will bring jobs, investment and more businesses to town.
“I see something is going into the old hardware store at long last. There’s a new restaurant coming and several other changes to shops and businesses in the town. The next thing everyone should do, is give their own premises a lift.
“And we’ve also got to make the commitment to not be parking business cars outside the shop.”
But Terry’s right, a number of welcome improvements to the shopping centre are coming, spurred on by the Bair Street redevelopment.
An Indian restaurant is reportedly opening in Bair Street, JorgiaKate Clothing has moved to a new location at 21 McCartin Street, the work is continuing at the Discount King… and there are more changes on the way.
Terry reckons “Leongatha is back” but it’s going to need a special effort from everyone to develop that momentum.