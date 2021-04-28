THE Strzelecki Lions Club and Loch Primary School are joining forces with Nutrien Ag Solutions Leongatha to raise badly needed funds with a clearing sale at Loch Railway Reserve on Sunday, May 2 from 10am.
The clearing sale will feature a wide range of agricultural, earth moving and hobby farming equipment, with some great deals to be found on the day.
Organised jointly by the Strzelecki Lions and Loch Primary School, sales will be facilitated by Nutrien with all commissions donated in equal shares to the Lions and the Primary School.
Loch Primary School principal Liz Alderson said the effort was a shining example of community togetherness and hoped the initiative would provide a crucial injection of funds following a COVID-hit 2020.
“Schools our size are often reliant on funds we raise ourselves to afford repairs or upgrades,” Ms Alderson said.
“COVID severely hampered our ability to raise needed funds last year so we’re hoping this clearing sale will bring in some significant financial support that we can use for the benefit of the school and the wider community.
“The Strzelecki Lions have been absolutely brilliant letting us partner with them for this project. Nutrien have been incredibly generous as well, agreeing to donate not only their commissions but also their time to facilitate sales.”
Full clearing sale listings can be found at facebook.com/LochPrimary and the direct event listing can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/770631230553339/
For more information about the sale, including requests to list items, contact Chris from the Strzelecki Lions Club on 0419 109 928 or Will from the Loch Primary School Council on 0412 177 110. Email enquiries can be sent to LionsAndLochPSClearingSale@gmail.com.