ALMOST 15 police officers from Wonthaggi, Geelong and Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at a Cape Paterson address today, arresting a man for alleged stalking offences.
The Cape Paterson man, aged in his 50s, was transported to Morwell police station for interview and is yet to be charged.
Police executed the search warrant about 11am and were on scene for two hours.
“We had CIRT police there and a CIRT negotiator, who managed to negotiate with the man to talk him out of the address after a protracted period of time,” Acting Sergeant Brad Heber said.
“He was taken into custody safely.
“There were detectives from Geelong, there had been some offending over there but also some local offending.
“A number of items were seized during the search warrant to do with the offending.”