BASS horse trainer Ricky Maund will auction a five per cent share of a recently acquired colt and all proceeds will be donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
The auction will take place at 6pm on Good Friday at the San Remo Hotel.
The colt acquired from the Adelaide Yearling sales is by the champion sire Rubick.
In 2019/20, Rubick finished 10th in sire earnings, winning nearly $11 million.
His recent offspring includes Yes Yes Yes who won the Everest Stakes in record time in 2019 and Rubisaki who won the Group 2 Kewney Stakes in 2020.
So, for anyone looking to form a syndicate with some mates and also raise some money for the Royal Children’s Hospital this Good Friday is your opportunity.