KILCUNDA Bass has secured its first win of the year after defeating a resilient Dalyston side.
The Magpies had picked up their first win of the season last week against Korumburra Bena, giving them a solid confidence boost heading into the game.
But that confidence was short lived when Kilcunda Bass piled on four goals in the first seven minutes.
The catalyst for the Panthers’ early onslaught was the midfield dominance of Darcy Atkins and Daniel Batson.
And former Hawthorn star and Kilcunda Bass playing assistant coach Campbell Brown, was causing early headaches for the Magpies in his club debut.
After Jackson Nolan dobbed the first goal, Brown kicked two more and all of a sudden, the Panthers were well in control.
That was until Dalyston started to move the ball smoothly and were rewarded with back-to-back goals.
The Magpies were right back in it and at quarter time the margin was just 14 points.
In the second term, Kilcunda Bass started well but were unable to capitalise on some chances.
Along with some poor kicking from KB, Dalyston’s Brad Monson and Ben Walsh were reading the ball beautifully and picking off plenty of attacks across half-back.
Halfway through the second quarter, rain started to settle in, and the Magpies began to thrive in the slippery conditions.
Wayne Luke calmly slotted a drop punt through from the boundary to kickstart Dalyston and then two more goals saw the visitors gain a three-point lead just before half-time.
As the sides regrouped in the changerooms, the rain began to clear but both sides were locked in a slog for the first five minutes of the second half.
That slog ended when Nolan slotted his second for the Panthers and after that the goals kept coming.
Brad Aldwell was having a huge impact on the wing for the Panthers and his left foot was the source of many successful attacks.
The hosts kicked four more goals before the quarter finished and thanks to some solid defence, they kept their opponents goalless.
One of those goals came after the Panthers took a mark from a kick out, then handballed it all the way up the field until Atkins slotted one through from the boundary, 45 metres out.
Dalyston’s Harry Wright was playing extremely well on Brown since being shifted onto him in the second quarter, but some footy smarts saw Brown snap his fourth for the day just before three-quarter time to give KB a 35-point lead.
With a big task ahead of them, Dalyston got just the start they needed when Chris Samargis snapped his second goal for the day.
KB were able to respond with a goal, but Dalyston refused to lie down, and they kept coming at the Panthers.
Luke snagged two more to cap off a nice day at the office and bring it within three goals, but Hayden Egerton was able to calm the nerves of the KB supporters with a classy finish.
Jarvis Kilgour kicked his second of the day after he received a free kick, but their chances of a comeback were ended when the siren sounded, making Kilcunda Bass 15-point victors.
The game was a big occasion for the Panthers, with the game being dedicated to club legend David Brown who passed away last year.
In the packed social rooms after the game, the David Brown Memorial Match Medal was awarded to Atkins for his dominant performance in the midfield.
This week the Panthers will face a massive test when they take on Tooradin-Dalmore and Dalyston will also have to fire up if they are to be in with a chance against Inverloch-Kongwak.
