AN out-of-control ute has smashed through a set of electronic gates in a residential area of McKenzie Street at around 5pm on Easter Monday, April 5.
According to reports, the car was being driven by a female with a male passenger.
Eyewitnesses said the car smashed through the electronic gates at Number 56 and then through the fence at Number 54 before coming to rest.
No one in the car was injured and fortunately there were no pedestrians on the footpath at the time.
Police attended the scene.
It is not known whether equipment failure or driver error was involved.