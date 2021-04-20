NYORA has bounced back from a loss with a hard-fought win over Yarragon on Saturday.
There was a strong breeze blowing towards the speedway end at Nyora and it was the home side who had the wind advantage in the first term.
The hosts capitalised with a couple of goals, but they also missed quite a few opportunities thanks to some wayward kicking, a theme that would continue throughout the match.
Yarragon was able to peg one back before quarter time and in the second term they were able to utilise the wind.
Yarragon booted two more goals and Nyora’s kicking woes continued, bringing the scores level heading into the main break.
Nyora knew they were only a few good minutes of footy away from taking control of the game, and that’s exactly what happened.
Dylan Heylen and Tim Burns took control in the midfield for the Saints and Taylar Gard was absolutely loving the service up forward.
Gard, who finished with three goals for the day, was able to slot a couple through and extend Nyora’s lead.
Kallon Rigby, who was playing his 100th game for the club, was damaging across halfback and he too was able to snag a couple of goals.
Now with a 21-point lead heading into the final term, Nyora was looking comfortable, but Yarragon was still capable of a comeback with the strong wind behind them.
But Nyora’s defence, led by Nick Male stood up when it mattered, and they were even able to set up goals down the other end.
Both sides kicked just one goal each in the final term, leaving Nyora as 20-point winners.
This week the Saints will look to stay on the winners list when they play Neerim Neerim South at Nyora. The Reserves will kick off at 11am.
