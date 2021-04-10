GLENN Dawson is striving to protect the natural environment.
The Gurdies local launched his business The Only Straw to assist in the transition away from single-use plastic.
The Only Straw provides quality, eco-friendly straws directly to the hospitality industry and businesses.
Each straw is 100 per cent biodegradable, home compostable and made from all natural ingredients and colourings.
The straws are gluten free and vegan friendly to ensure everyone is catered for.
Glenn has worked on this quality alternative straw since owning and operating small hotels and restaurants in Indonesia.
So many straws would be collected from the beach every day, which spurred him to create change.
The Only Straw has been operating in Gippsland for a few months after being in the Startup Gippsland incubator and making it to the grand final last year.
Glenn has been thrilled with the support he has received.
“We’ve delivered samples and have had positive feedback. Orders are starting to come in,” he said.
The business is an important local venture, as Bass Coast prides itself on its pristine coast and Phillip Island is pushing to become plastic free.
The straws come in plenty of fun colours, vary in size and will last in a drink for over an hour.
The straws will then break down to nothing in 90 days.
“The straws are manufactured in Vietnam from rice flour, sustainably sourced from grains not suitable in shape for rice dishes and tapioca starch,” Glenn said.
The Only Straw can be found on social media – including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – or via the website theonlystraw.com.au.