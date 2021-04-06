THE Wonthaggi Uncle Bob’s Club has helped Wonthaggi and district to a very pleasing result in the annual Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
After a disappointing previous year, under the Covid lockdown, the club issued a huge thank you to the community which they said had again shown their wonderful support for the Royal Children’s Hospital through their generous donations.
“It was a job well done,” according to John Duscher of the Uncle Bobs.
“Despite not having a door-knock this year, we were still able to raise over $6000 which was a great result and also as the club moves into its 40th year, there are some very exciting fundraising plans for the future,” he said.
“Thank you to those who donated so generously and special thanks to the CFA members at Kilcunda who collected over $1500 at their roadside collection base. Also special thanks to the members and guests at the Wonthaggi Club who supported their Easter Raffle that raised over $1000 for the Appeal.
“Next year will be the Wonthaggi UBC’s 40th year and already we are looking forward to supporting the work of the UBC across Victoria, especially the Royal Children’s Hospital.
“Congratulations once again, thanks one and all,” John Duscher Wonthaggi Uncle Bob’s Club.