THE Bendigo Bank branch in Korumburra will remain open for another three months “which will allow the community to show its support for an ongoing physical presence”, the bank said this afternoon (Thursday, April 22).
The Bendigo Bank provided the following information to Korumburra representatives, following meetings between bank officials and members of the Korumburra Business Association and Korumburra Roundtable, on the back of a public meeting on Monday night last week.
“Following a series of respectful discussions, the bank has confirmed its willingness to investigate options for an ongoing physical banking presence in Korumburra. However, for this to be successful and sustainable, this will require our existing customers and other individuals, community groups and businesses in the community to bank with us moving forward,” the bank said.
“This decision means the branch will now not close on 14 May as previously communicated.
“Instead, the branch will operate for an additional three months which will allow the community to show its support for an ongoing physical presence.
“This additional three months will also assist customers, in particular those not familiar or confident in using non face-to-face banking services, to become accustomed with the different banking options.
“The following services will be provided by the bank during this time:
- Additional education on how to use self service solutions and other banking alternatives.
- ‘Digital coaching’ for those customers not confident with self-service/online banking.
- Support for passbook customers who don’t have a debit card to move to statement accounts and debit cards to allow them to transact directly with merchants or through Bank@Post.
“Additionally, the bank will look to put in place a Bank@Post fee waiver at Korumburra Post Office for customers that choose to continue to transact locally through Australia Post. This waiver would be in addition to the bank continuing to absorb a significant part of the cost already charged by Australia Post to offer this service to our customers.
“We take very seriously the role we play in local communities and we remain committed to supporting the Gippsland community.
“We look forward to working with the Korumburra community over the next three months to determine an outcome that balances the interests of both the Korumburra community and the bank.”
Jenni Keerie, who is on the Korumburra Round Table and the Korumburra Business Association, said it was a positive first step in the process to try and ensure there is a physical presence of the Bendigo Bank in Korumburra.