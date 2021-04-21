LOCATED in the highly sought-after village of Koonwarra is this terrific family home set on approximately 0.91ha (approximately 2.2 acres).
It comprises of a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home and ample external shedding.
Features include:
• Four large bedrooms, all with built-in robes.
• Master bedroom with an ensuite.
• Enormous open plan living area comprising of a new kitchen, dining and living room with an adjoining separate rumpus/family room.
• Stunning kitchen, featuring Caesarstone benchtops, 900mm gas cooktop with electric oven, double sink and a walk-in pantry.
• No shortage of space with the huge laundry and ample linen cupboards.
• Heating via a solid fuel wood heater and three reverse cycle air conditioners.
• Flooring is new vinyl planks and plush carpet in the bedrooms and living rooms.
• Renovated throughout, all the hard work has been done which includes the new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, double-glazed windows and internal painting.
• Spacious under roof, north-facing outdoor entertaining area with tranquil rural outlook and securely fenced spa.
• 5.5kw solar system.
• Solar hot water system with instant gas bottle backup.
• Town and tank water supply.
• 9.5m x 7.5m – three-car garage with electric roller doors..
• 18m x 7m shed – two open bays with a two-bay concrete and powered workshop.
• Generous wood storage shed.
• Garden shed.
• Horse shelter.
• Three main, fully-fenced paddocks suitable for horses, cattle and sheep.
• Chook run.
• Kid’s playground.
• Secure electric gate access.
Overlooking beautifully maintained lawns and gardens, with veggie beds, established trees and a gravel driveway, the property is located only one minute to the Koonwarra village, one minute to the Koonwarra Primary School, a short distance to the Great Southern Rail Trail, 10 minutes to Leongatha and less than 20 minutes to the stunning coastline of Inverloch.
33-39 Kookaburra Dve, Koonwarra
For Sale By Negotiation:
$980,000 – $1.07m
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449