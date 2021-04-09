POLICE and emergency services are at the scene of an accident on Settlement Road, Cowes (10am Friday, April 9), near the Phillip Island Fire Station, where there has been a two-vehicle collision.
Sergeant Glenn Birt of the Cowes Police said the older male driver of one of the cars was being airlifted to Melbourne as a result of the collision.
“The driver has come down the hill (from Thompson Avenue) and clipped the tray of a ute parked on the side of the road,” Sgt Birt said.
“He’s actually hit it quite hard because he has flipped the car over and rolled it as a result.
“He has been injured but not they’re not life-threatening injuries however he is being airlifted to an as yet unknown hospital in Melbourne because of his age.
“It’s been quite a week of incidents on the Island,” he said.
Police have attended a busy round of accidents and other events on the island this week, with the Island still busy after Easter, into the school holidays,
Settlement Road was closed between 10am and 10.30am while the scene was cleared.