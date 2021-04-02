WATERSURE recently took on two new local apprentices and a water operations trainee as part of its commitment to providing opportunities for training and skills for local youth.
The dual trade electrical and instrumentation apprentice and mechanical apprentice, and the water operations trainee, started working at Watersure a month ago and have already settled in well to the tasks and variety of works that are part of operating the Victorian Desalination Plant.
“As we get close to completing one of our largest water orders, it has been a busy time for us, but it gives our new starters a great experience seeing the plant in full production,” plant director Greig Mercer said.
Over the summer, Watersure hosted two vacation students. They were the recipients of Watersure scholarships that provide funding towards accommodation when students leave to attend university.
“This is another way that we can support skills development and provide opportunities for local youth, gaining experience at a world-class facility in our local area,” Mr Mercer said.
“We look forward to continuing to being involved where we can in our local community.”