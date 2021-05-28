ONE of Wonthaggi United Soccer Club’s most reliable players, Alycia Marotta, played her 100th senior game for the club on Sunday.
The much-loved striker found her way to the club in 2013.
She has played various positions during her senior career and has developed into a respected leader on and off the pitch.
Her passion for the club has never wavered and is matched by very few. In recognition of this milestone, Alycia Marotta received a presentation at the end of the game.
Supporters combined with the committee to congratulate her on her dedication and expressed the hope that she would play many more games.