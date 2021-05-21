 

THE Leongatha Parrots have made two changes and Wonthaggi one for their respective clashes in the Gippsland League this Saturday.

Wonthaggi against Bairnsdale and Leongatha against Maffra, had good wins last week and can be expected to repeat the effort; Leongatha versus Bairnsdale away and Wonthaggi over at Warragul.

Wonthaggi second and Leongatha third are already well placed to play finals but Bairnsdale 8th and Warragul 10th not so much.

Leongatha have lost key playmaker Tom Marriott and Aaron Turton but welcome back Chris Verboon after a precautionary hamstring rest and Cam Stone after coming back through the reserves following injury.

Wonthaggi have swapped Flynn Anderson for Dale Crawford in a side that is rock solid at the moment.

Warragul v. Wonthaggi

COACH: Jarryd Blair

Backs: Flynn Anderson, Shannon Bray, Tim Knowles

Half Backs: Fergus O’Connor, Lochlan Scott, Tom Murray

Centres: Lachlan Jones, Aiden Lindsay, Josh Bates

Half Forwards: Luke O’Connor, Jordan Staley, Tom Davey

Forwards: Lochie Ferguson, Troy Harley, Josh Schulz

Rucks: Toma Huther, Jarryd Blair, Jack Blair

Interchange: Harry Dawson, Mitch Hayes, Kye Benson, Darcy Brosnan

In: Flynn Anderson. Out: Dale Crawford

Bairnsdale v Leongatha

COACH: Paul Carbis

Backs: Jake Mackie, Sean Westaway, Travis Nash

Half Backs: Josh Schelling, Chris Verboon, Jackson Harry

Centres: Cameron Stone, Aaron Heppell, Matt Borschman

Half Forwards: Luther Juric, Nick Nagel, Tim Sauvarin

Forwards: Tom Crocker, Jack Ginnane, Jack Hume

Rucks: Ben Willis, Jake van der Plight, Kim Drew

Interchange: Jacob Lamers, Jordan Easton, Ben Perry, William Littlejohn.

In: Chris Verboon, Cameron Stone. Out: Tom Marriott, Aaron Turton.

Gippsland League Round 6

Saturday, May 22 at 2:20pm

Bairnsdale v Leongatha at Bairnsdale

Maffra v Morwell at Maffra

Sale v Traralgon at Sale

Moe v Drouin at Moe

Warragul v Wonthaggi

 