THE Leongatha Parrots have made two changes and Wonthaggi one for their respective clashes in the Gippsland League this Saturday.
Wonthaggi against Bairnsdale and Leongatha against Maffra, had good wins last week and can be expected to repeat the effort; Leongatha versus Bairnsdale away and Wonthaggi over at Warragul.
Wonthaggi second and Leongatha third are already well placed to play finals but Bairnsdale 8th and Warragul 10th not so much.
Leongatha have lost key playmaker Tom Marriott and Aaron Turton but welcome back Chris Verboon after a precautionary hamstring rest and Cam Stone after coming back through the reserves following injury.
Wonthaggi have swapped Flynn Anderson for Dale Crawford in a side that is rock solid at the moment.
Warragul v. Wonthaggi
COACH: Jarryd Blair
Backs: Flynn Anderson, Shannon Bray, Tim Knowles
Half Backs: Fergus O’Connor, Lochlan Scott, Tom Murray
Centres: Lachlan Jones, Aiden Lindsay, Josh Bates
Half Forwards: Luke O’Connor, Jordan Staley, Tom Davey
Forwards: Lochie Ferguson, Troy Harley, Josh Schulz
Rucks: Toma Huther, Jarryd Blair, Jack Blair
Interchange: Harry Dawson, Mitch Hayes, Kye Benson, Darcy Brosnan
In: Flynn Anderson. Out: Dale Crawford
Bairnsdale v Leongatha
COACH: Paul Carbis
Backs: Jake Mackie, Sean Westaway, Travis Nash
Half Backs: Josh Schelling, Chris Verboon, Jackson Harry
Centres: Cameron Stone, Aaron Heppell, Matt Borschman
Half Forwards: Luther Juric, Nick Nagel, Tim Sauvarin
Forwards: Tom Crocker, Jack Ginnane, Jack Hume
Rucks: Ben Willis, Jake van der Plight, Kim Drew
Interchange: Jacob Lamers, Jordan Easton, Ben Perry, William Littlejohn.
In: Chris Verboon, Cameron Stone. Out: Tom Marriott, Aaron Turton.
Gippsland League Round 6
Saturday, May 22 at 2:20pm
Bairnsdale v Leongatha at Bairnsdale
Maffra v Morwell at Maffra
Sale v Traralgon at Sale
Moe v Drouin at Moe
Warragul v Wonthaggi