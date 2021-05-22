BERRYS Creek Gourmet Cheese has Australia’s best cheese, according to the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show (RQFWS) awards.
Riverine Blue took out Grand Champion Dairy Product at the show, held at the Brisbane Showgrounds this week.
They also won:
Chief judge of the Cheese and Dairy Produce Show Russell Smith said the judges were pleased with the quality of the dairy entries.
“The standard of the cheese and dairy products were higher than in previous years, in part due to several small manufacturers who produce high quality products who entered the competition for the first time,” he said.
“The quality of the ice creams, gelatos and sorbets were excellent, as the judges have come to expect in this competition, particularly the tropical fruit and citrus flavours.”
Some of today’s award-winning products will be showcased at the Royal Queensland Show (Ekka), which is now just 78 days away.
GRAND CHAMPION BRANDED BEEF OF SHOW (Australia’s best steak)
Stockyard Black by Stockyard
CHAMPION BRANDED LAMB OF SHOW (Australia’s best lamb)
Union Station by Midfield Meat International
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY PRODUCT OF SHOW (Australia’s best cheese)
Riverine Blue by Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese
GRAND CHAMPION ICE CREAM, GELATO OR SORBET OF SHOW (Australia’s best ice cream)
Dark Chocolate Lemon by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
OTHER BEEF TROPHY WINNERS
CHAMPION MSA GRADED BRANDED BEEF OF SHOW
Grandchester by Mort & Co
King Street Grain Fed Class
Gold: Grandchester by Mort & Co
Silver: Ebony Black Angus by Kilcoy Global Foods
Bronze: Five Founders by North Australian Pastoral Company
King Street Grass Fed Class
Gold: JOSDALE by Australian Meat Group
Silver: Southern Ranges by Australian Meat Group
Bronze: JBS Queenslander by JBS Australia
Wagyu Class AUS-MEAT Marble Score 6 or less
Gold: ICON XB Wagyu by Paradigm Foods
Silver: The Phoenix by Mort & Co
Bronze: Roam Australian Wagyu by Paradigm Foods
Wagyu Class AUS-MEAT Marble Score 7+
Gold: Stockyard Black by Stockyard
Silver: ICON XB Wagyu by Paradigm Foods
Bronze: Master Selection by Mort & Co
Open Class
Gold: Stockyard Gold by Stockyard
Silver: JBS Yardstick by JBS Australia
Bronze: Ebony Black Angus by Kilcoy Global Foods
OTHER LAMB TROPHY WINNERS
Meat & Livestock Australia Branded Lamb – 20kg or Less
Gold: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
Silver: 246 by Midfield Meat International
Bronze: Union Station by Midfield Meat International
Branded Lamb – More than 20kg
Gold: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
Silver: Lamb of Tasmania by Tasmanian Lamb Company
Bronze: Australian Lamb by Woodward Foods Australia
Restaurant Trade Branded Lamb – More than 24kg
Gold: Union Station by Midfield Meat International
Silver: 246 by Midfield Meat International
Bronze: Tasmanian Royal by Royal Wholesale Meats
OTHER CHEESE AND DAIRY TROPHY WINNERS
Champion Cow’s Milk Cheese of Show
Oak Blue by Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese
Champion Non Cow’s Milk Cheese of Show
Riverine Blue by Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese
13cabs Champion Dairy Dessert or Yoghurt of Show
Probiotic Kefir by Cheeses Loves You
Dairy Australia Champion Butter, Milk or Cream of Show
Real Cream by Maleny Dairies
Champion Buffalo, Goat, Sheep or Other Non Cow’s Milk Product of Show
Camel Milk Marinated Cheese – Persian Style Feta by Summer Land Camels
Champion Queensland Cheese or Dairy Product of Show
Blackall Gold Washed Rind by Woombye Cheese Company
OTHER ICE CREAM, GELATO AND SORBET TROPHY WINNERS
Champion Vanilla, Chocolate or Strawberry Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Dark Chocolate by Milani House of Gelato
13cabs Champion Flavoured Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Dark Chocolate Lemon by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
Dairy Australia Champion Ice Cream or Gelato of Show
Dark Chocolate Lemon by Milani Minus Eight Degrees
Champion Sorbet of Show
Queenslander Mango by The Standard Market Company
Champion Queensland Ice Cream, Gelato or Sorbet of Show
Dark Chocolate Lemon by Milani Minus Eight Degrees