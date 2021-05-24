HICCUPS with bookings notwithstanding, Bass Coast’s first COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic opened at the Wonthaggi Town Hall yesterday.
And the first person to get the jab was Wonthaggi’s Joan Hindle.
“We had good numbers through on our first day and quite a few walk-ups as well, but we do encourage everyone to call the statewide COVID19 hotline 1800 675 398 because that way we get all the pre-registration details,” said Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child.
“Everyone has been enthusiastic about getting vaccinated and there was a good vibe there today which is great.”
By day’s end 102 people had been vaccinated with both AstraZeneca (72) and Pfizer (30) dispensed.
By all accounts everything ran smoothly.
Ms Child is encouraging everyone 50 and over, as well as healthcare and high-risk workers in the Phase 1a and 1b priority groups, to make a booking and get vaccinated.
“I have heard that there were some initial problems with bookings but they’re getting through on that main number now.”
BCH is one of the support agencies at Wonthaggi but the facility, which is one of the first in the region, has been established by the Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) based at Latrobe Regional Hospital.
Initially the Wonthaggi centre will be open on Mondays (10am-4pm), Tuesdays and Fridays (9.30am-3.30pm) with the ability to expand to five days.
Monday’s opening was an historic occasion as the Wonthaggi Town Hall was used as a community quarantine centre during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19.
Call the COVID-19 hotline number 1800 675 398 for bookings but be prepared to carefully follow the prompts.