By Nick Sinis
LOCAL dining venues were left reeling after the state government announced a seven-day lockdown, with all cafes and restaurants to switch to takeaway from tomorrow (Friday, May 28).
The state government announced earlier today Victoria would move to “circuit breaker” restrictions from 11.59pm tonight until June 3.
Venues were forced to cancel functions, weddings and bookings, with hotels and other accommodation only staying open to support guests already onsite; no new bookings can be made.
The Cape Paterson Surf Lifesaving Club was fully stocked and ready to celebrate the official opening of its new clubhouse this weekend.
“We had two functions booked; one was with all the politicians and representatives from federal and state governments, as well as local council,” club vice-president Ray Rust said.
“They were all coming down and that was on Saturday afternoon, then we had a follow-up event which was to celebrate the official opening with members and broader community.
“Both of them have now been cancelled last minute.”
Mr Rust said it was “quite disappointing”, as the financial cost would be great as both events had 200 guests each.
“Musicians and caterers were booked, we had a Smoking Ceremony planned with Bass Coast Council, so the flow-on effect is quite significant,” he said.
“We weren’t necessarily raising money through them, but it was certainly our cost to put them on.
“To try and align all the politicians up again at a date that suits them… who knows when that will be.
“A lot of effort has gone into this, with the volunteers putting the event together.
“It’s quite flattening, really, to put all the effort in and have to cancel.”
Old Dalyston Church owner, Sharon Allan, was in the process of trying to return stock with delivery drivers when speaking with the Sentinel-Times.
“We’ve got a cool room full of food… there will certainly be a lot of spoilage as we do everything à la carte,” she said.
“It’s disappointing for everybody but it is what it is, we just have to do the best we can and we’re trying to work out if we can deliver or not.
“We had two functions this weekend; they were a birthday and a group function and were quite large.”
Ms Allan added they were fully booked this weekend, which would all have to be cancelled.