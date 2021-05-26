AFTER moving from Boronia to retire in Wonthaggi with his wife, Alan Pittard quickly began donating his time as a volunteer transport driver at Bass Coast Health.
Alan, inspired to take on the role after a family friend’s suggestion, saw it as a great way to help those needing to attend vital appointments or check-ups who couldn’t travel.
“My first trip took me to Monash, and when I came back, it was like I was on drugs. I felt so fantastic that I had done something for somebody else,” he said.
“I just enjoy getting out and meeting people and helping them.
“I come home and I feel fabulous – I really do – I absolutely love it.”
The service was unable to operate throughout COVID lockdowns last year, so Alan was overjoyed when it had returned to normal.
“The hospital gives me a ring and asks if I can pick somebody up from Koo Wee Rup or Leongatha and bring them to the hospital,” he said.
“I pick them up and drop them off at the hospital and I come home until they ring to say they’ve finished.
“I’ve never knocked one back, I don’t care where I go, but I just don’t like going into the city… but I’m quite ready to go anywhere else.
“This is very rewarding – it really is – you get talking to people and it’s great meeting and helping others.”
Alan was a long-time volunteer fireman in Western Australia and captain of a brigade.
Bass Coast Health has many opportunities for those interested in volunteering. For more information, visit gha2.net.au/BCH/Content/About-Us/Volunteers.