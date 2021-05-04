Loch Primary School (LPS) students Lulu Lightowler (front, left), Elsie Morris, Pat Francis, Lions Club of Strzelecki member Russell Jones (kneeling) and president Phillip Ould, LPS principal Liz Alderson (back, left), Brett Hamm, Tim Richards, LPS council president Will Jelbart, Bernie Patterson and Chris Lancey were all busy helping on the day at Loch Railway Reserve.