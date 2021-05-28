SIGNING up to play AusKick this year has changed the lives of two Korumburra kids.
Melbourne Demons fans, Annabelle (8) and Eddie (5) Fallu, both won “Star of the Week” awards at AusKick in Korumburra on Saturday, May 15.
Annabelle’s award was for her hand ball passing, and Eddie’s award was for throwing himself into every tackle.
They can now enter a competition to win the chance to present a medal to a player at the grand final.
After receiving an email invitation, Annabelle was one of the lucky children to be chosen to run onto the ground at half time at the MCG, playing AusKick in front of more than 38,000 people on Sunday, May 16, to represent the Melbourne Demons Football Team.
Her mum, Jennifer Fallu, was also with her on the MCG as she was chosen as a parent helper to assist out on the ground as an umpire.
The Melbourne Demons vs Carlton Little League game was in the centre square and the final score was apparently a draw.
AusKick has not only been great for developing footy skills, it’s also excellent for developing social skills, discipline, confidence, and may just change your child’s life and impact on their future career dreams.