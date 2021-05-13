MAJOR Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 60-year-old Bass man after two people were killed in a collision in Korumburra last year.
The charges relate to a collision on the South Gippsland Highway on October 9, 2020, around 3.30pm.
Investigators will allege a 33-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy from Kardella South were killed when their car was hit from behind and pushed into the path of a truck.
The man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and careless driving.
He has been bailed to appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 17.