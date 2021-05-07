By Dean Thompson of DMT Sports Media for Nyora Raceway Inc
NYORA Raceway hosted the Victorian Sports Sedan title on Saturday night as the highlight event with the annual running of the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons supported by Junior Sedan racing from the Standard Saloon and 1200cc classes and some Ladies Standard Saloon competition and the two main events were won by visiting Alexandra club drivers.
Sports Sedans were attempting to run their title for the third time due to COVID and weather interruptions on previous attempts.
Twenty-four competitors qualified via three heat races each before the title race was run and won by Lee Beach from Ferntree Gully. He beat Jayde Aarts, Jake Blencowe, Harry Orme, and Robert Garlick in the title race.
“It feels great to have won that race. Victorian champion, tough competition, and at a track that has done really well to grow our class at their own venue and did their absolute best to get the title in despite everything this year. Well done to the other place getters, thank you to my family, friends and supporters and my own club Alexandra for the acknowledgment of the title win,” Beach said.
In the Miles Cup for Standard Saloons, the field had plenty of the state’s best drivers vying for the important blue-ribbon victory. Wayne Sheerman, also an Alexandra member, took out the race in front of four Nyora members, all top running Victorian competitors. Bradley Hill from Drouin was second, Kasey Ingram from Warragul third, then Chris Miles and Koo Wee Rup’s Rhys Lansdown.
Nyora hosted the Victorian Speedway Council 1200 Junior Sedans. Arthur Hutchinson won the feature from Nathan Miles from Catani, Jemma Woods, Bryce
Leek and Sam Cherry. The class has plenty of interest from the South Gippsland and looks likely to be included on some future events into the new season.
Junior Standard Saloon title action was won by this season’s Victorian champion Damon Ingram of Warragul. The Cecil brothers Harry and Owen finished in second and third with Blake Smith and Hunter Carey rounding out the top five places.
Unfortunately for the Ladies Standard Saloons, the night did not quite go their way. Victorian champion Trish Dike and young gun Courtney Meakins won heat races before a major accident with the track entry gate and then an accident during the race followed by a medical emergency in the crowd finished with that race not completed and the feature not run later due to time constraints.
