PLAYING at home following the Dalyston youth girls, the Breakers were keen to get off to a good start.
Despite having most of the play in the first quarter, they failed to convert, going into the first break with 1.4 on the board.
There was a lot to celebrate for the Breakers in the second term with youngster Kate Caughey and veteran Jess Bolding both scoring their first goals for the club.
Kelly O’Neill joined in on the action with a great snap goal out of the ruck.
First gamer Hannah Keily was impressive creating a good target up forward and showing no signs of having eight years away from the game.
With a comfortable 4.3-37 to 0.2-2 lead at half time and happy with the team’s improvement in spreading and relieving congestion, coach Bianca Hellmuth-Pask set a challenge for the team in the second half by mixing around the positions.
It didn’t take long for Tess Angarane to make the most of some time deep in the forward line with a strong contested mark and goal, set up with a great kick from Krystal Hitchings.
Oona Kelly showed her versatility and strength at both ends of the ground.
Courtney Fletcher also relished her time up forward with her first goal thanks to a 25m penalty placing her directly in front.
Tayla Tatterson, who was lively around the ground, slotted through two goals for the game and Sophie McCracken-Evans was solid in the ruck and around the ground all day.
It was a special day for the Breakers with founding member and current assistant coach Sophie Bolding playing in her 50th game. In her first game for the Breakers this season she brought her usual determination and high work rate, which has been features of her game and seen her excel for Hawthorn in the VFLW this year.
Breakers 8.13-61 def Eastern Devils 1.3-9.
Goals: Tatterson 2, J Bolding, Caughey, O’Neill, Angarane, Fletcher, Russo.
Best: S Bolding, Tatterson, O’Neill, Russo, Shepherd.
The Breakers travel to the Peanut Farm to take on the St Kilda Sharks at 12noon this Sunday, May 16.