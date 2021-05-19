AS FAR back as the 1970s when Coal Creek was first established, there was a huge job to be done propagating and planting thousands of plants and trees to fill the park.
According to council’s Coal Creek Community Park and Museum coordinator, Rowena Ashley, the Rotary Club of Korumburra and others got together to build a brick and glass hot house for the plants and this building has stood the test of time.
So much so that it is being repurposed by the shire’s parks and gardens staff to grow plants to be used all over the district.
Ms Ashley is delighted, not only to see the attractive old facility used, but also to see the activity going on inside the hot house.
“This is a great cross-department partnership, and our community will benefit from lowering the costs of purchasing mature plants.”