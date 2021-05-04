IT SEEMS almost inevitable now that the Wonthaggi Secondary College will get a new name.
But the Department of Education and Training has promised an additional round of community consultation even after the preferred name of the college in announced “soon”.
According to an Department of Education spokesman:
“The community was invited to have their say on the school’s new name as part of an Engage Victoria survey earlier this year.
“The Department is now reviewing the results of that survey. A name for the school is yet to be announced.
“The Government will announce the name of the school shortly.
“An additional round of consultation will then be held with the local community on the name of the new campus.”
However, when you offer a community survey that asks for participants to vote on two choices, Bass Coast College and Bass Coast Regional College, but not the existing name, you can be sure there will be a change.
And, given the wider catchment area, including those students attending the new San Remo campus, it makes sense.
The strong tip, with the building of a new junior secondary college going ahead strongly on Potters Hill Road, is ‘Bass Coast Regional College’ acknowledging that families from Phillip Island and the Waterline towns, as well as Inverloch, Wonthaggi and the Bass Coast hinterland will use the three campuses at Wonthaggi and San Remo.
WSC Principal Darren Parker agrees a new name is inevitable.
“The work on the new junior college is progressing really well and we’re on track for the 2022 opening,” said Darren.
“But there’s a lot to do. We’re likely to start with 400 students at San Remo, an overall enrolment at the college of 1500 so it’s a considerable number.”
Darren said the college was in the process of recruiting and appointing the leadership group for the new campus, and had tight timelines with the preparations to tick off, the new college name was just one of them.
Community consultation on the new name closed on March 4 and an announcement is expected soon.
Local MP Jordan Crugnale, who continues to take an active interest in the development of the new junior campus at San Remo and all issues associated with it, assisted us in accessing the response from the department.